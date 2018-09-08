Cardinals, David Johnson agree to three-year contract extension

Getty Images

Cardinals running back David Johnson will be remaining in Arizona for the long haul.

The Cardinals announced on Saturday night that they have agreed to a three-year contract extension, locking Johnson up in Arizona through the 2021 season.

Arizona chose Johnson in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft, and he emerged as a good player in his rookie year and an outstanding player in his second year, when he totaled more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns. Unfortunately, he was hurt in Week One of 2017 and missed the rest of the season.

But now Johnson will put that injury behind him and get to work in 2018, confident that he has a bright future in Arizona.