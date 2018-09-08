Hue Jackson admits he needs to do his job better

Getty Images

The Browns are 1-31 in Hue Jackson’s two season as head coach, so it might go without saying that Jackson needs to do better. But Jackson said it anyway.

Jackson acknowledged that if the Browns are going to improve, the Browns’ head coach has to improve.

“I’m gonna improve,” Jackson said, via cleveland.com. “Whatever the last two years was, they were what they were. This is a new year, this a new opportunity for this organization and football team, myself included.”

Jackson indicated that there are higher expectations after an offseason that has seen the Browns shift from the old way of doing things — trading away assets to acquire future draft picks — and toward building a team that can compete immediately.

“We gotta coach differently, we have different expectations, different way of going about things, and now we want the results,” Jackson said. “Obviously I’m the head of it all, I’ve got to do my job better than I’ve ever done it before to get this team to be what I think they can be.”

Suffice to say, another 1-15 or 0-16 season won’t be good enough in Cleveland. If Jackson doesn’t do his job better, he won’t have a job for much longer.