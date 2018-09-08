Jets list Jermaine Kearse as doubtful for Monday night

Getty Images

Sam Darnold won’t have a full complement of weapons at his disposal when he makes his debut as the Jets’ starting quarterback on Monday night.

The Jets have listed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse as doubtful to play at Detroit. Kearse has been limited in practice with an abdominal injury.

Last year Kearse led the Jets with 65 catches, and he was expected to be a starting wide receiver again this year. So his absence is a significant one for an offense that will have a new look with Darnold running the show.

Also listed as doubtful for the Jets is defensive back Marcus Maye. Linebacker Josh Martin has been ruled out with a concussion.

The Lions’ only injured player is backup offensive lineman Andrew Donnal, who is out with a knee injury.