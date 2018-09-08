Marshawn Lynch exits injury report for Raiders

Getty Images

When the Raiders commence what could be their last season in Oakland, an Oakland native will be ready to roll.

Running back Marshawn Lynch has no injury designation for Week One, despite being limited all week in practice with a groin injury.

Offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele also has no injury designation for Week One, even though he was limited in practice all week with a back injury.

The Raiders ultimately listed only two players on the final report as being anything less than full go: defensive tackle Brian Price is questionable with a hamstring injury, and running back DeAndre Washington is out with a knee injury.

The Raiders host the Rams in the final game of Week One.