Panthers add Greg Olsen to injury report

The Panthers have updated their injury report to include one of the biggest names on the roster.

Tight end Greg Olsen has a back injury. He’s officially listed as questionable.

Olsen previously did not appear on the injury report. He joins guard Amini Silatolu (knee), tackle Daryl Williams (knee), and tight end Chris Manhertz (foot) as questionable, which technically means somewhere between 51 percent and 99 percent likely to play. Receiver Curtis Samuel is out with an illness.

The Panthers recently placed left tackle Matt Kalil on injured reserve with a knee problem.

Carolina hosts the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.