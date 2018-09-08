Pete Carroll: Earl Thomas “had a good week”

AP

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas ended his holdout on Wednesday, in an effort not just to collect his $500,000 game check for Sunday but to earn it.

“He had a good week,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday regarding Thomas. “He was solid all week long. He was fired up and studying and working hard at it and he had a good week.”

But will he play after only three practices?

“We’ll let you know how that’s going to turn out here tomorrow,” Carroll said.

So under what circumstances would he not play?

“[We] want to see how he comes off the field and just do everything we can to take care of him as much as possible, make all the right choices [and] just use all the time available,” Carroll said.

It can’t hurt to have Thomas available. His contractual concerns notwithstanding, he continues to be an impact player, and his presence won’t make the defense worse.

Still, the question lingers regarding whether the Seahawks would trade him. Some in league circles regard the claim that the Cowboys offered a second-round pick for Thomas as an effort to persuade someone to actually offer a second-round pick. Any trade offer for Thomas would have to be balanced against the expected bump that the Seahawks would receive in compensatory draft pick consideration for 2020, given that Thomas will become a free agent in March 2019.