Saturday one-liners

Browns CB Denzel Ward will get a baptism by blast furnace when he faces Pittsburgh WR Antonio Brown.

Ravens QB Robert Griffin III realizes he may be inactive on game days.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis admits that “we have a concern” regarding the fact that former Bengal Ryan Hewitt now plays for the team’s Week One opponent in Indy.

Steelers RB Stevan Ridley is ready to help fill the void, in the absence of Le'Veon Bell.

Have you heard that a rookie will be starting in Week One for the Jets? Not that one, another one.

Bills LB Trent Murphy will be on a pitch count in Week One.

Cris Carter will be calling the Dolphins-Titans game for FOX, along with Sam Rosen.

Patriots QB Tom Brady hasn’t made a final decision regarding whether he’ll continue his weekly interviews with WEEI.

S Tyrann Mathieu has made enough of an impact on his new teammates to become a captain in his first year with the Texans.

It will be business as usual for Jaguars exec Tom Coughlin when he returns to face the team he coached to a pair of Super Bowl wins.

Titans LB Derrick Morgan (knee) looks to be good to go for Sunday.

The Broncos know they’ll have their hands full on Sunday when facing QB Russell Wilson.

It’s time to meet all the new Chiefs.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers relies on his 16-year-old daughter when he needs to know what songs his younger teammates are listening to.

New Rams TE Derek Carrier provides important versatility to Jon Gruden’s offense.

Is Packers TE Jimmy Graham not the player he used to be?

Lions DL Romeo Okwara was cut from his middle school team.

Bears NT Eddie Goldman calls his new contract “a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Vikings LB Anthony Barr and DT Linval Joseph are happy to be first-time captains.

Will injuries help Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence launch his franchise-tag season with a dominant performance at Carolina?

Giants rookie DE Lorenzo Carter is ready to help replace Olivier Vernon (ankle).

Eagles TE Zach Ertz wasn’t happy with consecutive drops on Thursday night.

Former Washington CB DeAngelo Hall has joined NBC Sports Washington’s game-day coverage of his former team.

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley had two targets and no catches on 46 offensive snaps in the loss to Philadelphia.

The NFL logo finally is gone from the middle of the field at Panthers games.

QB J.T. Barrett has been cut from the Saints’ practice squad.

Rookie Carlton Davis or veteran Ryan Smith will replace Buccaneers CB Brent Grimes (groin) on Sunday.

Rookies Chase Edmonds and Christian Kirk are ready to make an instant impact for the Cardinals.

With LB Mark Barron injured, LB Ramik Wilson could see plenty of action for the Rams on Monday night.

49ers LT Joe Staley braces for DE Everson Griffen and his “crazy amount of moves.”

J.R. Sweezy will start at right guard for the Seahawks on Sunday.