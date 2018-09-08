Seahawks place starting corner on IR

Getty Images

The Legion of Boom continues to go bust.

One day before the first regular-season game since the dismantling of Seattle’s vaunted secondary, one of the four members of the new-look Legion has landed on IR.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson, listed as a starter on the team’s current depth chart, appeared on the injury report Thursday with a groin injury. As it turns out, the injury is bad enough to keep him out at least for two months.

Johnson signed with the Seahawks in 2018 after starting 16 games for the 49ers in 2017. A fourth-round selection in 2014, Johnson had appeared in all but one of his prior 64 regular-season games with San Francisco.

The Seahawks also promoted cornerback Akeem King from the practice squad, and they waived rookie cornerback Simeon Thomas, who had arrived earlier in the week via waivers.