Shaquem Griffin: “It’s amazing” to be in starting lineup with twin brother

Getty Images

As great stories go, Seahawks rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin brings two of them to Sunday’s game at Denver. In addition to starting his first career regular-season game despite having only one hand, Griffin will be in the same lineup on the same defense as his twin brother, Seahawks defensive back Shaquill Griffin.

“You got a lot of dreams, but sometimes it don’t play out how you think it is,” Shaquem Griffin told reporters on Friday. “We always thought about, we’re just going to play in the league, but it’s always going to be against each other. We didn’t think that far because we both play defense, so we didn’t know how that was going to work. To be beside each other again, it’s amazing.”

But it’s not so amazing that Shaqeum Griffin feels overwhelmed by the moment.

“We’re just going to go out there and handle business and enjoy it while doing it,” Shaquem Griffin said. “Having him by my side, it feels good, it’s everything you dreamed about. Once we get through this part, one day we’re going to be able to sit down and be like, man, that was kind of crazy how life happened where you started in high school and little league and we’re at this point in our life. Right now, I got a team full of brothers and we are going to make sure we give everything we got for them.”

Shaquem Griffin is feeling up to the challenge of giving his team full of brothers everything he’s got.

“I’m feeling good,” the rookie said. “Got my legs under me, learned a lot. I think this week, practice-wise, was my best week from a fundamentals [standpoint]. I feel so much [more] confident than any other game I’ve been in. I’m kind of excited to have the first start.”

He’s getting the start because usual starter K.J. Wright has a knee injury. But if Shaquem Griffin performs well enough on Sunday, coach Pete Carroll surely will find other ways to get Wright on the field.