Steelers can indeed offer Le’Veon Bell more money

Posted by Mike Florio on September 8, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
As the holdout of Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell officially extends into the regular season, it’s important to understand what the Steelers can and cannot do at this point.

The Steelers can rescind the franchise tender at any point before Bell signs it. They reportedly will not do that, no matter how many yards James Conner gains in Bell’s absence, this Sunday or beyond.

The Steelers can offer Bell more money to entice him to sign. Yes, despite the many labor-deal experts on social media and elsewhere who insist that it’s $14.54 million (minus $855,000 for Week One) or nothing, the Collective Bargaining Agreement prohibits a multi-year contract after mid-July, but it does not prohibit terms other than those contained in the franchise tender.

Don’t take my word for it, as if you ever would. Here’s Article 10, Section 2(k) of the CBA: “Any Club designating a Franchise Player shall have until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on July 15 of the League Year (or, if July 15 falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the first Monday thereafter) for which the designation takes effect to sign the player to a multiyear contract or extension. After that date, the player may sign only a one-year Player Contract with his Prior Club for that season, and such Player Contract may not be extended until after the Club’s last regular season game of that League Year.” (Emphasis added.)

If, as agent Adisa Bakari recently said, Bell has concerns about his workload during what most likely will be his last year with the Steelers (a third franchise tag would require the Steelers to offer Bell the quarterback franchise tender), the Steelers can address those concerns by offering Bell more money for 2018. Or, if the Steelers want to directly address Bell’s concerns, the Steelers could fashion a package of incentives based on playing time, carries, catches, yards, etc.

There’s no way to keep the Steelers from getting full use out of Bell if/when he shows up, but there is a way to make it worth the risk Bell will be taking as it relates to his post-2018 contract. That said, there’s no reason to think the notoriously stubborn Steelers would consider something like that, no matter how fair it could be, to both sides.

The Steelers have a habit of dictating terms to players that go above and beyond the rules of the CBA. They apply artificial deadlines for contractual negotiations. They won’t negotiate during the regular season. They won’t fully guarantee payments beyond the first year of a contract. They won’t re-do deals with more than one year remaining (unless they will, when the player is as good as Antonio Brown).

The Steelers did indeed break their own rules for Brown. The Steelers twice deviated from their “no new contract” mantra with the star wideout, pushing money forward when he had three years and then two years left on a team-friendly deal. They did it because Brown is a great player.

So is Bell. Which means that the Steelers should consider thinking outside the box, if they want to get Bell back in the fold.

Until then, Bell seems to be willing to stay away. Which continues to compel many fans and some in the media to chastise Bell for an allegedly nonsensical holdout. But if it’s OK for the Steelers to refuse to budge as to the possibility of paying Bell more, why isn’t it OK for Bell to refuse to budge?

The Steelers created this problem by exercising their rights under the CBA to keep Bell from the open market by applying the franchise tag. Bell is merely exercising his own rights under the CBA by staying away. Both sides can exercise their mutual right to negotiate a one-year contract that would pay Bell something that better reflects his value and his eventual use, especially after a quartet of players who like Bell are among the best in the sport recently received contracts that will pay them accordingly.

19 responses to “Steelers can indeed offer Le’Veon Bell more money

  1. Offering Bell more money in 2018 may be the worst sports hot take of all-time.

    He is concerned about hurting himself before he gets 35-45 million guaranteed from some other team. How is an extra million or two going to fix that? What kind of a message does it send that the Steelers cave in to Franchise Tag players by giving them holdout bonuses?

  3. The notoriously stubborn Steelers with more rings than any other franchise? I remember when this site used to be good, it’s just sad and disappointing, can you update us on any unemployed qbs today?

  5. This relationship is broken. Paying him more money for one year won’t fix it. Appears he’s certain another team will break the bank for him so why not tell his agent to get after it?

  6. If he doesnt care about (potentially) losing 8.5 million for 10 weeks, why would he care about an extra mil or two to play?

    No chance the Steelers would offer it anyway. Its a terrible precedent.

  8. Seems to me, their “stubbornness” has worked out pretty well thru the years. Also, they have a ton of other guys they pay, hence the fact they have only $4 mil in cap space. My sincere hope is they literally pull the contract just as he’s about to put his name to it. After all, that is their right. Wins and losses aside, I never want to see him in a Pit uni again!

  10. So the steelers caused a problem by going by the rules agreed upon by the player’s union. Seems to me if players are mad they should be mad at their union.

  12. Trade him to 49ers, Colts or Jets.

    The Jets and Colts have plenty of cash and no talent at RB. The 49ers have enough cash for this season, they can cut McKinnon for nothing, they have a huge need at RB and they can also lock him up on a wink-nod deal this offseason.

  15. They don’t want to sign Bell long term. They’d take him for the tag amount this year, or the pro rated version, but no more. And they’re right.

  16. I could poke holes into every last sentence of that analysis. I should have been a lawyer.

    Just start with answering each point with “Collective Bargained Rules” that were equally agreed upon … because, it is give, and take with those rules being the starting point, not the ending point for one side.

  17. They can… but it makes 0 sense given his willingness to lose 855k/wk currently. It likely won’tbe enough and sets a bad precedent.

    They won’t rescind because every week he’s giving them more cap space for next year and they’re essentially buying draft picks for his departure.

    It’s unlikely he’ll be traded on a wink/nod deal because, after the season ends, what’s to keep him from deciding he’s worth more? What keeps the new team from deciding he’s not worth it at all if he stinks it up?

  18. The Steelers offered Bell what they thought he was worth 2 months ago. Why would they cave now without any long term, or even near term, commitment from Bell?

    Also, for some perspective as to why they won’t just roll over and give him what he wants, the week 1 story of Lev Bell:

    2015 – suspended first 4 games for arrest, reduced to 3.
    2016 – coming off MCL surgery, suspended first 3 games for substance abuse, reduced to 2.
    2017 – shows up 6 days before first game to collect paycheck, 32 rushing yards.
    2018 – this circus.

    There is much more that goes into a players worth, especially a 26 y/o RB than what he’s done on the field in the past.

