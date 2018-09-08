Steelers on the way to Cleveland, without Le’Veon Bell

As everyone except Hue Jackson expected, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell will not play on Sunday against the Browns.

The Steelers have begun traveling to Cleveland and Bell still isn’t with the team, according to multiple reports.

Bell loses $853,000 a week in salary for each week he’s not with the team. But he appears to have calculated that he’ll make more money in the long run if he stays healthy this year heading into free agency next year. If a prolonged holdout keeps Bell from getting too much wear and tear on his body, that’s an investment Bell is willing to make.

And so the Steelers will play without Bell on Sunday. And maybe for a few more Sundays after that.

22 responses to “Steelers on the way to Cleveland, without Le’Veon Bell

  3. Bell loses $853,000 a week in salary for each week he’s not with the team. But he appears to have calculated that he’ll make more money in the long run if he stays healthy this year heading into free agency next year.

    So let me get this straight. He’s willing to forfeit $14.5M this year because he thinks he’ll make more money in the long run? How exactly will he make up that $14.5M? He’ll have been out of football a year and will be a year older (he’s 26 now). If he thinks he’s going to get a blockbuster deal over a long-term contract I think he’ll find he’s sorely mistaken. I can’t imagine a team will pay him $15M a year for more than three years. Even if some team pays him $20M per year (which would be utterly moronic) it would still take him three years to make up that lost $14.5M. The numbers just don’t add up. However, nobody ever accused Bell of being a rocket scientist.

    Maybe he thinks he’s going to make a ton of money this year as a rap artist.

  5. He’s holding out for the signing bonus. It’s not about the $14.5 million this year, its about the $40 million guaranteed when he writes his name on the contract. If he suffers a catastrophic injury this season, he’ll never get that money.

  6. He’s staying out until week eleven. He’s really ticked that they paid Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown and not him.
    The Steelers decided that the last minute wins almost always involved Brown and Roethlisberger….not Bell.

  7. @whenwilliteverend, while you accuse agents and advisors alot smarter and more experienced than you let me help you a little. Bell cannot and will not hold out the whole season he needs to report by a certain week to get credit for the season. So he’ll be back by that week. So you ask how does he make more money by losing money? Each game he misses is that much more assurance he won’t suffer a serious injury (see mckinnon). His goal is to get through this year and sign a major desk next year. If he has a major injury that deal is done! And rest assured, there’s a team that’s going to break the bank for him. Don’t kid yourself, it’ll be a bidding war

  10. He has to show up after week 10 to get credit. Will then collect 6 million for the remainder of the season. He will easily make up the lost 8 mil on the open market. Smart move for a guy that plays a position where careers are short even for the stars

  11. Assuming the STeelers win the division, its in their best interest that he holds out 10 games and comes back for the last 6.
    Then he’ll be in shape for the playoffs when they really need him.

  12. Bell needs to ask himself if he played for the Jets would his stats be as good. Someone will over pay this man and he will never produce like he did in Pittsburgh. Then someone will realize the mistake they made in giving him a big contract and cut him. Then he is out of the league.

  13. Smart calculated move. If you’ve listened to Maurice Jones-Drew discuss this same exact situation its a very smart move!

  16. “He will easily make up the lost 8 mil on the open market.”

    Unless that catastrophic injury that some apparently view as inevitable happens in week 13, 15, 17, after he reports.

  20. That is a really a sad situation. With all of the rain that is expected, the Steelers might have to build an ark. Unfortunately, Le’Veon is the only one that knows what a cubit is and he won’t be there to tell them.

  21. Far fetched…any thought to the idea that he has “smoked” and isn’t coming back til he’s clean?

