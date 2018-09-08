Steelers on the way to Cleveland, without Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

As everyone except Hue Jackson expected, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell will not play on Sunday against the Browns.

The Steelers have begun traveling to Cleveland and Bell still isn’t with the team, according to multiple reports.

Bell loses $853,000 a week in salary for each week he’s not with the team. But he appears to have calculated that he’ll make more money in the long run if he stays healthy this year heading into free agency next year. If a prolonged holdout keeps Bell from getting too much wear and tear on his body, that’s an investment Bell is willing to make.

And so the Steelers will play without Bell on Sunday. And maybe for a few more Sundays after that.