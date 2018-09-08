Tyrod Taylor: I wasn’t told the truth about my benching in Buffalo

Getty Images

Despite helping the Bills get to the playoffs for the first time this century, Tyrod Taylor was benched last season in Buffalo. He still has a problem with that.

Taylor told Uninterrupted that Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott weren’t honest with him about why he was benched for Nathan Peterman, a disastrous decision that saw Peterman throw five interceptions in the first half and then get benched himself at halftime.

“I wasn’t being told the truth at the time. The GM told me one thing and the head coach told me something else,” Taylor said.

This offseason the Bills traded Taylor to Cleveland, and he thinks he’s now in the right place.

“This year in Cleveland, we’ll shock the world,” Taylor said.

If he can help another team break a long streak of missing the playoffs, that would, indeed, shock the world.