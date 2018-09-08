Tyrod Taylor: I wasn’t told the truth about my benching in Buffalo

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 8, 2018, 12:29 PM EDT
Despite helping the Bills get to the playoffs for the first time this century, Tyrod Taylor was benched last season in Buffalo. He still has a problem with that.

Taylor told Uninterrupted that Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott weren’t honest with him about why he was benched for Nathan Peterman, a disastrous decision that saw Peterman throw five interceptions in the first half and then get benched himself at halftime.

“I wasn’t being told the truth at the time. The GM told me one thing and the head coach told me something else,” Taylor said.

This offseason the Bills traded Taylor to Cleveland, and he thinks he’s now in the right place.

“This year in Cleveland, we’ll shock the world,” Taylor said.

If he can help another team break a long streak of missing the playoffs, that would, indeed, shock the world.

8 responses to “Tyrod Taylor: I wasn’t told the truth about my benching in Buffalo

  4. The truth was that Tyrod isn’t appreciated because he doesn’t fit neatly into a prototypical position at QB. He’s not a beautiful passer, he’s not Michael Vick, he’s not huge like Cam Newton. He’s just an above average quality QB in the NFL and the NFL hates that. Buffalo didn’t use him correctly, never believed in him, and settled on him because every other option they threw in there was a complete dumpster fire. I am really hoping that he does well in Cleveland and gets the chance to have a team and system built for him so we can finally see what he can do when properly supported.

  5. Tyrod as a bills fan I appreciate everything you did for the franchise. However, you have met your ceiling I hope you do well in Cleveland but it was just time to move on from you. You were a product of Whaley and Rex Beane and McDermott had nothing invested in you.

  6. I hate when players like Tyrod(aka Average at best players) come out with stuff like this. Dude, did you watch the game tape from the TNF against the Jets? How about the Saints game? 56 yards passing???? The Bills were on a skid and it started and ended with the QB position, simple as that. It actually started in week 1, when a poorly thrown ball to a wide open Zay Jones that would have lead to a game winning TD didn’t happen. I had respect for Tyrod because he was a quiet leader, put his head down and worked hard. Lost a bit of it here. Let’s not forget he checked out of a run at the goal line against Jacksonville to attempt a pass to KB. Oh yeah, scored 3 points that day. Peterman is going to outplay him this season, which isn’t saying much as both franchises will be helmed by rookie QB’s come November.

  7. sven233 says:
    September 8, 2018 at 12:34 pm
    Well, the truth is that he just isn’t good enough. Was he told that?
    ————————-
    I’m sure he was well aware, as I’m daily life, he must perform at 2 1/2 times better than his replacement to be considered equal.

