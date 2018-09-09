49ers, Jets, Packers also were in on Khalil Mack

Getty Images

The Rams volunteered that they tried to get Khalil Mack away from the Raiders. So who else was chasing the best quarterback chaser in the NFL other than the Rams and his new team, the Bears?

According to Jay Glazer of FOX, the other potential serious suitors for Mack were the Jets, 49ers, and Packers.

It’s unclear how close the Packers came to getting a deal done, but G.M. Brian Gutekunst wasn’t bashful about answering hypothetical questions regarding the possibility of trading for an impact player like Mack.

With a potential contract impasse looming in 2019 between the Chargers and Joey Bosa, it makes sense to keep an eye on each of these teams as possible trade partners for the Chargers, if Bosa demands a new contract after finishing his third NFL season — and if the Chargers refuse to give it to him.