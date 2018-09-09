Aaron Rodgers: “I’m playing next week”

AP

The 100th season of the Green Bay Packers started with a one-in-a-million night for the team. After the stunning comeback, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told NBC’s Michele Tafoya, “I’m playing next week.”

Rodgers, teary-eyed as he talked about the comeback for the ages, explained that, yes, he has a knee injury but, no, he didn’t let it stop him from returning to the game on Sunday night. And even though Rodgers played, he hobbled — much like he did when a calf injury slowed him down late in the 2014 season.

Like then, Rodgers seemed to become an even more accurate passer, focused and intent on delivering the ball efficiently and accurately because he can’t use his legs to buy time or gain yards.

Assuming he plays next week, he’ll be facing a Vikings defense every bit as potent as the one he confronted tonight, if not more. And it was Minnesota’s defense that delivered the hit to Rodgers that essentially ended his 2017 season in October. So he surely will be determined to play, and to play well.