Aaron Rodgers is back in a big way

Not only did Aaron Rodgers return to the field, he’s been put the Packers in position to come back to win.

After leaving in the first half with a left leg injury, Rodgers has returned and cut a 20-0 Bears lead to 20-17 in the fourth quarter.

He’s thrown for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the second half, completing 16-of-19 passes so far.

The Bears haven’t been able to pressure him as much in the second half, which is good because he still doesn’t seem perfectly well.

But as long as he’s on the field, he gives them a chance, and sets up a dramatic finish on Sunday Night Football.