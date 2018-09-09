Aaron Rodgers carted to locker room after sack

Getty Images

The Packers’ worst fears were realized last year, when Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone and their entire season unraveled.

They’re worrying again now, as Rodgers has been taken to the medical tent for evaluation.

Rodgers went down with an apparent left leg injury as he was sacked by Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, and may have taken a knee to the back of the head as well.

He had to be helped to the sidelines by the team’s athletic training staff, and was struggling to put weight on that leg.

Their new backup quarterback is DeShone Kizer, who was acquired in an offseason trade with Cleveland.

UPDATE 9:22 p.m. ET: Rodgers is being carted to the locker room now.