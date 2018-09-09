Adrian Peterson scores 100th rushing TD of his career

AP

Adrian Peterson‘s made some moves up the NFL record book in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Peterson got the start for Washington and quickly picked up the 37 rushing yards he needed to pass Jim Brown for 10th on the all-time list. He then capped the third offensive possession of the game with his first touchdown since he was playing for Arizona in Week Six of the 2017 season.

The touchdown was the 100th of Peterson’s career. He’s the 10th player to hit that milestone and the score moves him into a tie with Shaun Alexander and Marshall Faulk for seventh all-time on that list. He’s also tied with Tim Brown for 19th when it comes to total touchdowns.

Peterson has 14 carries for 53 yards overall and his score made it 14-0 in the second quarter.