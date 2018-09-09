Alex Smith closes first half with 13 straight completions

Getty Images

Kirk Cousins had a good game in his first Vikings start, but no one in Washington is missing him much after the first half of Sunday’s game in Arizona.

Alex Smith closed the first half with a four-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Reed that gave his new team a 21-0 lead over the Cardinals. It was the second touchdown pass of the day for Smith and the 13th straight completion overall for the ever-efficient Smith.

Smith is 17-of-20 for 171 yards and he’s found running back Chris Thompson six times for 63 yards. Thompson has also run twice for 27 yards in his first game since breaking his leg last November. His backfield mate Adrian Peterson has 14 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown and made a contribution in the passing game with an 18-yard gain just before the two-minute warning.

All of that success allowed Washington to control the ball for nearly 23 minutes and the Cardinals managed just 14 offensive plays in Steve Wilks’ first half as their head coach. That calls for some serious halftime adjustments if a blowout is going to be avoided in the desert.