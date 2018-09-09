Alex Smith tosses first TD since trade to Washington

Getty Images

Quarterback Alex Smith‘s old team got off to a fast start on Sunday and he’s got his new team on the scoreboard in Arizona.

Smith hit Chris Thompson for a 13-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and Washington has taken a 7-0 lead over the Cardinals. The score capped an 80-yard drive that saw another new member of the Washington offense make some strong plays.

Adrian Peterson ran for eight yards to convert one third down and had another eight-yard gain to help move the chains for his new team. Peterson has nine carries for 43 yards overall against the team that traded for him last season.

The Cardinals have punted twice in two possessions. David Johnson has five carries for 24 yards and one catch for four yards in his first game since injuring his wrist in the opening half of the 2017 season.