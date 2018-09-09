Bears out to early lead on Packers

AP

The Bears brought in coach Matt Nagy to make the most of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

And they wasted little time showing the project was off to a promising start.

Trubisky just ran for a touchdown to give the Bears a 7-0 lead on the Packers, capping an impressive drive for the new-look offense.

The Bears ran a variety of formations (including splitting left tackle Charles Leno out wide), and had the Packers struggling to adjust. Trubisky also hit all four of his passes on the 10-play, 86-yard drive.

It’s early yet, but so far it’s a far cry from the John Fox-era offenses of Trubisky’s rookie year.