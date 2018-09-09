Ben Roethlisberger throws red zone interception

AP

It’s too early yet to make a judgment on whether the Steelers miss Le'Veon Bell. On a sloppy day in Cleveland, neither team is generating much offense.

The Steelers have had the only chance to score, and the Steelers have had the game’s only turnover.

Pittsburgh got into the red zone on a 27-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to JuJu Smith-Schuster. But from the 18-yard line, Roethlisberger made an ill-advised decision.

He threw into triple coverage, trying to hit Antonio Brown.

First-round pick Denzel Ward intercepted it at the 10.

Roethlisberger has started 4-for-9 for 44 yards and an interception, a not-so-sterling 19.9 passer rating.