Blaine Gabbert replaces Marcus Mariota for Titans

Four hours later, Blaine Gabbert is back in the game.

The Titans had to turn to their backup quarterback after the second lightning delay (total elapsed time: three hours and 59 minutes), with Marcus Mariota leaving the game with an elbow injury.

Earlier in the game, Mariota was in some discomfort, but was able to stay on the field. But after the second delay, Mariota threw an interception to start things and left the game.

That adds to a possibly costly day for the Titans, as left tackle Taylor Lewan was ruled out with a concussion, after he took a questionable blindside hit from Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch following an interception.

It didn’t help that Dolphins return man Jakeem Grant just scored a 102-yard kickoff return, giving the Dolphins a 17-10 lead.