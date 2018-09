AP

Dan Bailey remains unemployed after the Cowboys cut him Sept. 1.

That means the Cowboys could re-sign him to a new deal if they so wanted. If Brett Maher keeps missing kicks, the Cowboys have Bailey’s number.

Maher missed a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter, which would have cut Dallas’ deficit to 10-3.

It was Maher’s first career field goal attempt in the NFL, though he kicked four seasons in the Canadian Football League.

Maher’s kick was wide right.