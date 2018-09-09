Browns-Steelers tie 21-21 after both teams miss overtime field goals

Getty Images

Is a tie a win?

Maybe when your last victory was 624 days ago. Or maybe not.

It was not, however, yet another loss for the Browns.

Cleveland overcame a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to take the Steelers to overtime on a rainy day. The game ended in a 21-21 tie as both teams missed field goals in overtime.

Pittsburgh had a chance to pull it out with 1:44 remaining in overtime, but Chris Boswell‘s 42-yard try was wide left. The Browns had a chance to win it after Ben Roethlisberger had his fifth turnover — the Steelers’ sixth — but Zane Gonzalez‘s 42-yard field goal was blocked with nine seconds left.

It was the Steelers first tie since 2002 and the Browns since 1989.

If Pittsburgh had lost, it would have marked the Steelers’ largest blown fourth-quarter lead in a loss. The Steelers couldn’t hold onto the football in the fourth quarter but did manage to hold onto a tie.

Myles Garrett had two forced fumbles, one by James Conner and one by Roethlisberger, and two sacks as well as six tackles and a pass defensed. Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward had three pass breakups, six tackles and two interceptions.

Conner’s fumble was costly, as safety Jabrill Peppers returned it 16 yards to the Pittsburgh 1-yard line, where Carlos Hyde scored to draw Cleveland within 21-14. But Conner had 31 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns and five catches for 57 yards in replacing Le'Veon Bell, whose holdout continues.

Roethlisberger threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles. He finished 23 of 41 for 335 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns had problems moving the ball consistently, finishing with 327 yards. Their final two touchdown drives covered 1 and 55 yards.

Tyrod Taylor completed 15 of 40 passes for 197 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jarvis Landry caught seven passes for 106 yards.