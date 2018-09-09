Buccaneers hang on for wild 48-40 win over Saints

Getty Images

There’s a reason the Buccaneers refused to promise Jameis Winston his job back when he returns from his three-game suspension for groping an Uber driver.

Part of it concerns whether Winston can be trusted to be the face of the franchise and the leader on the field. But at least some small part of it has to do with Ryan Fitzpatrick instilling a certain confidence.

The Bucs tied a franchise record for scoring in their 48-40 win over the Saints, a result which exists as the opposite of what folks expected in the NFC South.

Fitzpatrick was an incredible 21-of-28 passing for 417 yards and four touchdowns (156.2 rating), and added 36 rushing yards and a touchdown with his feet.

He has been good for them in the past in less dramatic ways, as he won two of his three starts last year in relief of an injured Winston. The fact they won just five games all season changes the way you look at that number.

Of course, draft status, contracts and the possibility of regression to the mean suggests that Winston will likely reclaim his job when he comes back. But that doesn’t take away from the overall spark for the Bucs offense, in the first game for offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the play-caller. Head coach Dirk Koetter may not get that job back anytime soon either (until, of course, he decides to).

DeSean Jackson had five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Mike Evans had seven catches for 147 yards and a score, and the Bucs had three touchdown passes of 36 yards or longer. All told, they had nine plays of 20 yards or longer, the kind of deep-strike ability which will make them dangerous.

For the Saints, two turnovers (one of which was returned for a touchdown) kept them from keeping pace with the madcap Bucs, despite quarterback Drew Brees playing a more-than-solid game (37-of-45 for 439 yards and three touchdowns).

They made a late run to get within a score, thanks to a pair of touchdowns and two-point conversions, but didn’t have enough time to complete the comeback.