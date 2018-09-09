Buccaneers offense unstoppable early

AP

There are more changes to the Buccaneers offense, other than Ryan Fitzpatrick starting at quarterback for the suspended Jameis Winston.

And they all appear to be working.

The Bucs have scored on their first four possessions, and are up 24-17 over the Saints with 4:42 left in the first half.

Fitzpatrick is 11-of-14 passing for 210 yards and a touchdown, and has run for another touchdown.

The Bucs have 276 yards of total offense already, a solid first showing in the first game with offensive coordinator Todd Monken calling the plays (instead of head coach Dirk Koetter).

Running back Peyton Barber has 50 yards on eight carries already, as the Bucs are showing a good mix of physical running and downfield passing. It’s not that the Saints are playing poorly, but they have the game’s only punt so far.