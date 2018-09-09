Bucs, Saints make history with 88 points in Week One

AP

There have been higher scoring games in NFL history. But none on the first week of the season.

According to the NFL, Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Saints in New Orleans set a league record for the opening weekend of the season, with 88 total points in the road team’s 48-40 win.

The prior record was set by Philadelphia and Washington in 1947. The Eagles won, 45-42.

In the game, Saints receiver Michael Thomas also set a Week One record with 16 receptions, breaking the prior mark set by Chargers receiver Keenan Allen in 2015, with 15.

Meanwhile, Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick became only the second quarterback ever to pass for 400 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions and rush for a touchdown, joining Washington quarterback Mark Rypien, who accomplished the feat in 1991.

DeSean Jackson, who caught 146 of Fitzpatrick’s receiving yards, scored his 27th career touchdown of at least 50 yards, tying him with Hall of Famers Lance Alworth and Terrell Owens for the third most in league history. Hall of Famer Jerry Rice has 36, and Hall of Famer Randy Moss has 29.