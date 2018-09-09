Calais Campbell on Saquon Barkley: This kid has something

Getty Images

The Giants lost 20-15 to the Jaguars on Sunday, which was a disappointing way to kick off their first season with running back Saquon Barkley in the lineup.

They did get a glimpse of what they expected from Barkley when they selected him with the second overall pick of this year’s draft, however. Their only touchdown of the game came on a 68-yard sprint by Barkley and his overall performance — 106 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards — left Jaguars veteran Calais Campbell singing the rookie’s praises.

“I mean, I knew right away,” Campbell said, via NJ.com. “The first run and the first couple times I tackled him, I said; ‘this kid has something.’ … Obviously, you see it on tape. But we didn’t get to watch a lot of tape on him. It’s his college tape. Coming into the NFL against a team like ours, and making some of the plays he made, that kid’s going to be special.”

Campbell traded jerseys with Barkley after the game because “if he can stay healthy, he might one day be a Hall of Famer.” That may be a stretch after one game and one big run, but it’s the kind of optimism the Giants could use after a home loss.