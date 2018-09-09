Cam Heyward: It feels like a loss

Getty Images

The Steelers didn’t lose on Sunday, but they certainly didn’t win.

They were up 21-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but gave up a pair of touchdowns to the Browns in the fourth quarter and then failed to score in overtime to leave themselves with a 21-21 tie to show for their first effort of the 2018 season. There were six turnovers and twelve penalties along the way and defensive end Cam Heyward said the afternoon left him with “a sick taste in your mouth.”

“Hell, yeah it feels like a loss,” Heyward said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m sorry for using that language but if we settle for those, we’re going to be an awfully [ticked] off bunch.”

There were highlights for the Steelers, including T.J. Watt‘s four sacks and blocked field goal, but the day was not a bright one for a team that was favored to send the Browns to their 18th straight loss.