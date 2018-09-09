Cam Heyward: It feels like a loss

Posted by Josh Alper on September 9, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
The Steelers didn’t lose on Sunday, but they certainly didn’t win.

They were up 21-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but gave up a pair of touchdowns to the Browns in the fourth quarter and then failed to score in overtime to leave themselves with a 21-21 tie to show for their first effort of the 2018 season. There were six turnovers and twelve penalties along the way and defensive end Cam Heyward said the afternoon left him with “a sick taste in your mouth.”

“Hell, yeah it feels like a loss,” Heyward said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m sorry for using that language but if we settle for those, we’re going to be an awfully [ticked] off bunch.”

There were highlights for the Steelers, including T.J. Watt‘s four sacks and blocked field goal, but the day was not a bright one for a team that was favored to send the Browns to their 18th straight loss.

9 responses to “Cam Heyward: It feels like a loss

  2. Steelers are overrated. Antonio Brown is the best weapon dey got and even he faultered. Things lookin’ up for the Browns.

    But T-Rod, bruh, you need some extra mustard on dem balls u throwin’ man, don’t do a disservice to your wideouts, bruh, get da ball to them vi FEDEX when required, bruh!

  4. Same old plodding, sloppy Steeler offense. They lose (or tie) to terrible teams because they have no sense of urgency and are lackadaisical. Five turnovers by Big Ben is just awful no matter what the weather. That’s pathetic. Blame this game on Big Bonehead.

  6. REMIND ME: Who many times was Tyrod Taylor sacked???

    Oh… yeah… SEVEN TIMES!!!

    Seven sacks and running from a collapsed offensive line a dozen times.

  7. Steelers were VERY fortunate Tyrod’s deep ball was so bad.
    Cleveland had this one and they let ’em off the hook.

  8. It IS a loss, Cammy. Steelers haven’t won a game since the regular season last year. Getting clown stomped by Jacksonville and getting Brown stomped today is just the beginning of a long painful season. Steelers haven’t lost the fire. The fire is out and it ain’t coming back. Bell isn’t the cause. He’s a symptom of a team that’s imploding before our eyes. Enjoy the AFCN basement.

  9. Steelers are tied for last place with the Browns, I called it. Instead of 6-10 they’re going 5-10-1 now.

