Cameron Meredith inactive for Saints

AP

Wide receiver Cameron Meredith has recovered from the torn ACL that wiped out his 2017 season, but he won’t be in the lineup for the Saints on Sunday.

Meredith was spotted working out with practice squad players on Sunday morning in what seemed to be an indication that he wouldn’t be playing against the Buccaneers. That was confirmed a short time later when Meredith was included on the list of inactive Saints for the regular season opener.

Meredith signed with the Saints as a restricted free agent and the Bears opted not to match the offer sheet put forth in New Orleans. He played in three preseason games and came up with his first catch in the final preseason outing of the summer.

Austin Carr is expected to get the most work out of the slot for the Saints on Sunday. Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Tommylee Lewis and Tre'Quan Smith are also in the lineup at receiver.