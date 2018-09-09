Chiefs make the big plays, beat Chargers

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 9, 2018, 7:14 PM EDT
The Chiefs said all offseason they were willing to live with some mistakes from Patrick Mahomes, because they were convinced he’d make enough plays to make it worthwhile.

In his first start with the job all his own, he was able to avoid the mistakes, and make enough plays to cruise to a ninth-straight head-to-head win over the Chargers — making it the best possible outcome.

Mahomes was closer to efficient than eye-popping, but kept the ball in the hands of his playmakers as the Chiefs beat the Chargers 38-28.

Mahomes was 15-of-27 for 256 yards and four touchdowns, and didn’t turn the ball over. And with the Chargers making their share of mistakes, that was enough.

Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill hit the trifecta, catching a long touchdown pass (a 58-yarder), a short pass (a 1-yard flick which was punctuated with a back flip) and a punt return (91 yards to start the scoring).

The Chargers had some bright moments (including the return of Antonio Gates who caught a touchdown), but dropped too many passes. A late muffed punt didn’t help, but by that point, the Chiefs had established themselves. There was also a missed field goal, bringing back bad memories for the Chargers.

But on the other side, the future was bright. While there will doubtless be harder days for Mahomes, Sunday was all they could have asked for.

12 responses to “Chiefs make the big plays, beat Chargers

  4. I’m happy for the win. Man, Rivers is surrounded by incompetent receivers. He did everything he could to win that game and his receiving core did everything they could to lose it. I wasn’t expecting a win for the Chiefs today and I surely wasn’t expecting a 4td day for Mahomes. I’ll gladly take it.

  6. Hey it’s the Chargers! Always one of the most talented teams in the league but always seem to unravel against the Chiefs. I guess when you have Tyrek Hill on your team it’s like playing with an extra man in the field.

  7. I know that the QB is technically pitching the ball forward but in no way are those Two TD’s in any way actual TD passes. For the integrity of TD passes as a stat NFL should change that and make it a running play.

    The QB dies nothing on those plays which we saw on the Thursday night game as well. It’s a running play where the WR or RB comes across the field in front of the QB but still behind line of scrimmage and QB flips the ball waist high they don’t in any way PASS the ball but gets recorded as a passing TD.

    I have nothing against the kid he played great I just hate the way the record the stats on that play.

  9. Jeez, I guess you’re a Charger fan, because Mahomes looked great, threw a semi-no-look TD to #42, and watched his playmakers run wild. If they can make some plays on D, they will be a headache to game plan.

    —————-
    So should they wipe the garbage time passing yardage Rivers got in the 4th quarter too?

