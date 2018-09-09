Chiefs open second half with more methodical drive

AP

The Chiefs weren’t in such a hurry to score in the second half.

After jumping out to an early lead with quick-strikes to Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs pushed their lead to 24-12 with a slower start to the second half.

Patrick Mahomes led an 11-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter, hitting De'Anthony Thomas for the score.

The second-year quarterback is playing a clean game so far, 10-of-19 for 169 yards and two scores.

The Chargers are keeping it close, but have been plagued by dropped passes, including a sure touchdown in the first half.