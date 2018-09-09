Delanie Walker carted off after leg injury

Getty Images

The Titans suffered yet another loss of a key player, and this one might be the most serious of the day.

Veteran tight end Delanie Walker is being carted off with a injury that looked terribly seroius.

His right leg bent at an awkward angle, and athletic trainers immediately put him in an air cast, which is generally a sign of a serious problem.

The 34-year-old Walker has been one of the steadiest and most-respected players in the league, and his injury comes on a day when quarterback Marcus Mariota left with an elbow injury and left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a concussion.