Deshaun Watson has awful first half as Patriots lead 21-6

AP

Deshaun Watson looked like a rookie. He also looked like a quarterback who took 27 preseason snaps coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

He completed 5 of 13 passes for 61 yards and an interception in the first half. That’s a 21.6 passer rating.

Watson also ran for 16 yards on four carries.

The Texans have only two field goals, on drives of minus-7 and 44 yards, as the Patriots have stymied the quarterback who nearly upset them last season by going 22-for-33 for 301 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. Houston has 141 total yards.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady looks like Tom Brady as the Patriots hold a 21-6 halftime lead.

He is an efficient 16-of-26 for 154 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Rob Gronkowski has four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

However, the replay official in New England blew what could have been an overturn of a 28-yard catch by Gronkowski in the final two minutes. The ball appeared to hit the ground, but New England rushed to the line of the scrimmage and snapped the ball before the replay official buzzed down for a replay.

Houston could have called a timeout to provide more time for the replay official to watch the play, which set up the Patriots’ third touchdown.