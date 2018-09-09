Deshaun Watson: I was terrible, put the “L” on me

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made his long-awaited return to the starting lineup on Sunday afternoon in New England, but the result wasn’t the one that Houston hoped to see.

Watson went 17-of-34 for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception while running for 40 yards, losing a fumble and getting sacked three times in a 28-21 loss. Watson was pressured often over the course of the afternoon, but he didn’t look anywhere but the mirror when it came to assessing blame for the loss.

“For me, personally, I think it was terrible on my part,” Watson said, via a transcript of his postgame comments. “So you can just – I just feel like you can put the ‘L’ on me because I’ll be way better than what I showed today. Just my energy was low and just overthinking the little things. But we just got to capitalize in the red zone, don’t turn the ball over and just kind of continue to do what we do. Take it one play at a time, be on the same page and just go from there.”

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he thought Watson “fought,” but reserved further judgment until he watched tape of the game. The Texans will try to find better footing in Tennessee next Sunday.