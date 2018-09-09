Dolphins and Titans an hour into second lightning delay

AP

The Dolphins and Titans are in the process of being flexed into prime time.

A second lightning delay has now hit the one-hour mark, stopping their game with 6:47 left in the third quarter.

This was after a delay of nearly two hours (1:57 if you’re being precise) in the second quarter. They came out and finished the last minute and change, and then quickly started the third quarter rather than taking a full halftime break.

But more weather is rolling through the area, making it unclear when this game will resume.

Or if.