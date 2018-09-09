Dolphins beat the Titans, who suffer big losses

Getty Images

The brave people who outlasted four hours worth of lightning delays saw quite a show in Miami.

But no one in Hard Rock Stadium has had to wait as long as Ryan Tannehill.

The Dolphins quarterback, playing his first game since Dec. 12, 2016, did just enough to help his team to a 27-20 win over the Titans.

Tannehill was 20-of-28 for 230 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. It wasn’t perfect, but it was a solid debut in his first start since coming back from months of rehab for knee problems.

But on a day that was far from artful —featuring three hours and 59 minutes of combined lightning delays to make it the longest game in league history — it was enough.

The third act of the game featured a pair of long kickoff returns. Miami’s Jakeem Grant‘s covered 102 yards and Tennessee’s Darius Jennings answered with a 94-yarder of his own.

But mostly, it was the Dolphins taking advantage of an error-prone Titans team.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a pair of interceptions before leaving with an elbow injury. Backup Blaine Gabbert added another interception in relief.

But the Titans also lost left tackle Taylor Lewan to a concussion, and tight end Delanie Walker to a serious leg injury, making it that much worse for their return home.