Dolphins get goal-line stop, answer with touchdown

Titans coach Mike Vrabel decided to roll the dice. The Dolphins continued to roll downfield after it didn’t work.

The Dolphins just took a 7-3 lead over the Titans, with Kenny Stills taking a short pass from Ryan Tannehill for a touchdown.

That play, understated as it was, capped a 12-play, 98-yard drive. Tannehill was sharp in spreading the ball around (already completing passes to five different targets), and they’re running the ball well.

Veteran back Frank Gore already has 38 yards on three carries. He entered the game 75 yards short of passing Curtis Martin for fourth on the league’s all-time list.

But that drive was set up by a stingy Dolphins defense, which stood up when the Titans decided to go for a fourth-and-goal from the 3. Marcus Mariota‘s short pass to Corey Davis was stopped two yards short, allowing the Dolphins to make the drive which showed the kind of personality they want to have on offense.