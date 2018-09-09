Doug Marrone “pretty optimistic” about Leonard Fournette’s hamstring

Getty Images

The Jaguars hung on for a 20-15 win against the Giants on Sunday afternoon, but their offense ground to a halt in the second half of the proceedings.

They played that half without running back Leonard Fournette, who left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and never returned to the contest. He’d run nine times for 41 yards at this point and the Jaguars seemed to miss him while trying to run out the clock against the Giants in the final minutes.

With New England next up, the Jaguars will be looking for more from their offense. It’s good news, then, that head coach Doug Marrone gave a positive update on Fournette after the game.

“They said it was in a good part,” Marrone said, via Hays Carlyon of 1010XL. “I don’t know if there’s any good part of those things. It’s something that he felt like, he’s had it before, he knows how to treat it. That makes things pretty optimistic, which normally I’m not that optimistic.”

Hamstrings are tricky and prone to relapses, so the optimism of Sunday evening may morph into caution as the week plays out. The Jaguars will release their first official injury report of the week on Wednesday.