Doug Marrone’s hope unfulfilled as Blake Bortles throws a pick

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he wanted “zero turnovers” from quarterback Blake Bortles this season.

He got one full drive before that wish was crumpled up and thrown in the dustbin. Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins intercepted Bortles’ seventh pass of the 2018 season to give his team the ball on their own 37-yard-line to end Jacksonville’s second possession of the game.

Their first possession saw Bortles complete a 31-yard pass to Keelan Cole to get the Jaguars over midfield, but a pair of incompletions in the red zone left the Jaguars to settle for a Josh Lambo field goal.

The Giants’ first drive was a mess thanks to two penalties on right tackle Ereck Flowers. One of those fouls wiped out Odell Beckham‘s first catch since early last season, but a 24-yarder after Jenkins’ interception stood and two more completions showed that Beckham’s right back into the flow of things.

A four-yard loss by Saquon Barkley a couple of plays later helped stall the drive and the Giants also settled for three to open their scoring for the season.