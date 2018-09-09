Earl Thomas interception sets up Seahawks’ first touchdown of the season

Getty Images

Training camp? Unnecessary. Preseason? Waste of time.

That’s the message from Seahawks safety Earl Thomas today, who didn’t show up to offseason work, reported just before the start of the regular season, and is already making an impact today.

Thomas intercepted a Case Keenum pass just five minutes into the first game of the season, returned it deep into Broncos territory, and set up a Seahawks touchdown.

Although Thomas and the Seahawks’ front office aren’t seeing eye to eye about his desire to get a new contract, there’s no doubt that he can still play at a high level in Seattle. Even without any time to prepare.