Emmanuel Sanders’ big day lifts Broncos over Seahawks

Getty Images

New Broncos quarterback Case Keenum had an up-and-down game in his Denver debut, but whenever he threw to an old reliable receiver, he was up.

Emmanuel Sanders had a huge game today, catching 10 passes from Keenum for 135 yards, and the Broncos held on for a hard-fought 27-24 victory.

When throwing to Sanders, Keenum was 10-for-11 for 135 yards. When throwing to all his other receivers, Keenum was 15-for-28 for 194 yards. Keenum threw three touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also threw three touchdown passes, despite losing No. 1 receiver Doug Baldwin to a knee injury. The big revelation for the Seahawks was Will Dissly, who had three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Denver’s pass rush got to Wilson for six sacks, including three from Von Miller. With Miller and Sanders continuing to play well, the Broncos may be contenders in the AFC West. But they’ll need more consistency from Keenum.