Eric Berry, Joey Bosa inactive for Chiefs-Chargers

The Chiefs and Chargers will be without defensive cornerstones, as safety Eric Berry and defensive end Joey Bosa are inactive for this afternoon’s AFC West game.

Berry hasn’t practiced since a heel injury in mid-August. Coming off a 2017 season lost to a torn Achilles, that’s an obvious concern for the Chiefs beyond today’s game.

Their secondary was already in flux after they traded away cornerback Marcus Peters, so they could ill afford this absence.

Bosa’s out with a foot injury that cropped up this week, after his previous foot injury had reportedly healed. He was in a walking boot last week.

Also inactive for the Chiefs are running back Darrel Williams, defensive lineman Justin Hamilton, offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, Ike Boettger, and Austin Reiter, and cornerback Charvarius Ward.

Also inactive for the Chargers are defensive lineman T.Y. McGill, wide receiver Geremy Davis, offensive linemen Forrest Lamp and Scott Quessenberry, cornerback Brandon Facyson, and linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee.