Greg Olsen out with foot injury

Getty Images

The good news for the Panthers is they are dominating the Cowboys and lead 7-0 on a 4-yard Cam Newton touchdown run. The bad news is they have lost Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen for the game.

Olsen will not return because of a foot injury.

It is unknown whether it is the same foot and/or related to last year’s injury.

Olsen fractured his right foot in a Week Two game last season, undergoing surgery on the Jones fracture. The Panthers placed him on short-term injured reserve, and he missed nine games.

Olsen had two catches for 33 yards Sunday before leaving.

Rookie Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz replaced Olsen with fullback Alex Armah available as a tight end in an emergency.