Gronk on report he resisted trade: I’m here to stay

Sunday morning brought a report that the Patriots discussed trading tight end Rob Gronkowski this offseason before abandoning the idea when Gronkowski indicated he wouldn’t report to another team.

After the Patriots beat the Texans 28-21, Gronkowski was asked about the report.

“I was wondering why they asked me that on the field right after the game,” Gronkowski said, via a transcript of his postgame comments. “I was like, ‘Where is this coming from again?’ No, I’m just glad to be here, glad to be part of this team, glad to be part of this organization and all that talk, all that stuff, I mean I would love to put it in the past. Whatever it is, whatever reports keep coming out because I’m here and I’m here to stay and I’m here to keep playing ball with the Patriots and just enjoying my time here.”

Gronkowski got an incentive package recently that he said left him “super satisfied” with his contract. His seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown put him on the path toward hitting those incentives, which would presumably push him closer to super duper satisfied with his pact.