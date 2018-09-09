Gronkowski reportedly resisted a trade

Getty Images

Right after the 2017 season ended, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski declined to commit to playing in 2018. Two days before the draft, he finally told Patriots coach Bill Belichick that he’ll play.

In the interim, the Patriots definitely explored their options, including a trade. A new report suggests that Gronkowski had no interest in that outcome.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Gronkowski “strongly resisted” (strenuously objected) the idea of a trade to a new team.

But here’s the thing. The Patriots definitely were still calling teams about a possible Gronkowski trade, as late as three days before the draft — and one day before Gronkowski said he’ll play this year. And if, as it appears, Gronkowski and others have grown weary of the Patriot Way, why wouldn’t he welcome a one-way ticket out of town, especially if he were to land with a contender, like the Saints or the Rams or the Falcons someone else on the short-list of potential Super Bowl teams?

Also, maybe a new team would have been more willing to give Gronkowski something more than a pay-for-production type incentive package, tearing up the last two years of his current deal and giving him the lump sum and guarantees he deserves.

So put us down for “skeptical” on this one. It feels a little like Gronkowski is trying to mash the reset button with more than a little revisionist history and, in turn, to love the one he’s with as he pursues another Super Bowl championship and maybe a slow walk into the sunset.

Or maybe that trade he supposedly resisted this year.