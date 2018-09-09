Herm Edwards wins big, Chip Kelly loses big on Saturday

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 9, 2018, 8:26 AM EDT
Former NFL head coaches Herm Edwards and Chip Kelly are both now coaching in the Pac-12, but they’re having very different results.

Edwards, now the head coach at Arizona State, led his team to an upset of No. 15 Michigan State on Saturday. Kelly, now the head coach at UCLA, saw his team fall to 0-2 with a blowout loss at Oklahoma.

The Sun Devils are now 2-0 under Edwards, and they’ve looked impressive doing it. They crused to an easy win over the outmanned UTSA in the first week of the season, and then they put up an incredibly impressive effort Saturday night against a Michigan State team that was expected to be among the best programs in the country this season.

That win over Michigan State ended with some great clock management from Edwards. As Arizona State got the ball with five minutes left in the fourth quarter and the score tied 13-13, Edwards instructed his players to stay in bounds at the ends of runs as they marched down the field and took time off the clock. The game ended with Arizona State taking a knee to run the clock three straight times, then kicking the game-winning field goal as time expired. Edwards, who scored one of the most memorable touchdowns in NFL history at the Miracle at the Meadowlands, knows the importance of playing it safe when you have the ball late in a close game. His team executed perfectly.

For Kelly, Saturday’s loss was ugly, but an ugly loss to a national title contender like Oklahoma is excusable. Less excusable was that Kelly’s team lost at home to Cincinnati a week earlier. On paper, the home game against Cincinnati should have been the easiest game on UCLA’s schedule. If Kelly’s guys can’t win one, it’s hard to think they’ll win many games this season.

So although Kelly is a well-regarded college coach from his days at Oregon, and although many observers scoffed at Arizona State hiring Edwards, it’s Edwards who’s looking like he has a program on the right track, and Kelly who’s looking like his program is a mess.

16 responses to “Herm Edwards wins big, Chip Kelly loses big on Saturday

  5. Chip’ll be fine. You don’t just forget how to coach and the program wasn’t exactly left in national championship shape when he left.

    As for Herm, I’d totally send my kid to play with Herm. You have coordinators to develop the plays but Herm could help your kid stay relaxed, focused, and playing to the best of their abilities. He’s like all that’s great with Harbaugh but without all the insanity.

  9. I’m not an MSU fan by any means. But having them kickoff at 11pm is pretty crappy and honestly shows the disrespect for that football program. You’d never see Michigan kickoff at 11pm like that and MSU has been the better program over the last 10 years.

  10. Herm says sign gotta say HOT!!! I love Herm hes the type of coach id play for. Experienced. Smart. Emotionally involved in the team.

    Chip Kelly seems like he always thinks he is the smartest person in the room…

  12. I always liked Herm Edwards because he is a class act and expected his teams to act that way. He wasn’t afraid to call out players as a commentator for their actions off the field either, as so many commentators are. I always respected him for that.
    People didn’t like Joe Theismann as a commentator either, but I always respected him. One of the things I remember about Joe is when Keyshawn Johnson came out with his book and blasted Neil O’Donnell and his coaches in it for not throwing him the ball, Theismann was asked his opinion of what Keyshawn did. Theismann ripped Keyshawn and called him a jerk for writing the stuff he wrote. He was the only former player who that was sitting there that day who had the stones to rip Keyshawn. All the others made excuses for him and laughed about it. But Theismann told the truth.
    I hope Herm Edwards has a long successful career at Arizona State.

  16. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    September 9, 2018 at 9:11 am
    Remember when Chip Kelly was going to revolutionize pro football? LOL

    —————–

    Correct me if I’m wrong but hasn’t Chip’s offensive theory gotten into the NFL’s top offenses? It wasn’t Chip the coach that sucked, it was Chip the personal man. I don’t think the Eagles were wrong to hire him as HC but giving him power over personnel is where the wheels fell off the wagon.

