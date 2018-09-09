Jaguars take 13-6 lead into halftime

AP

The Jaguars lost Leonard Fournette to a hamstring injury in the second quarter, but they were able to extend their lead on a touchdown by his replacement.

T.J. Yeldon ran 15 yards to get the ball to the one-yard-line and then caught a pass from Blake Bortles for the first Jacksonville touchdown of the season. The score extended the Jaguars lead to 13-3 over the Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Giants would rally for another field goal to make the score 13-6 at the break.

Bortles was 12-of-17 for for 123 yards and turned the ball over when Janoris Jenkins made a nice play to stay in bounds while intercepting a pass. Eli Manning didn’t turn the ball over or throw an incompletion while going 11-of-11 for 98 yards to open the game and saw two passes to Odell Beckham result in defensive pass interference penalties, but a try to Beckham in the end zone with seconds left in the half fell incomplete and Aldrick Rosas was on for his second kick of the day.

Manning also took a pair of sacks behind the team’s new look offensive line and had to hurry another pass under pressure. That line didn’t do much to help Saquon Barkley either as the second overall pick managed just 12 yards on eight carries in his regular season debut.