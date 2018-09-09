James Conner tops 100 yards

AP

Le'Veon Bell who?

For one week anyway, the Steelers have not missed their All-Pro running, whose holdout has continued into the season.

The Steelers expressed confidence in James Conner as he takes over for Bell for however long.

The running back already has topped the 100-yard mark, with 18 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He also has three catches for 32 yards.

He had only 32 carries for 144 yards and no touchdowns last season as a rookie.

Bell ended his 2017 holdout the Monday before the season opener, and rushed for 32 yards on 10 carries while catching three passes for 15 yards against the Browns.

Conner has touchdown runs of 4 and 22 yards as the Steelers have opened up a 21-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.