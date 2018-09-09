Jeremy Hill out with right knee injury

Getty Images

Jeremy Hill didn’t last long in his debut with the Patriots.

The running back, who signed as a free agent in the offseason, was hit in the right knee by a teammate while trying to make a tackle after the Texans recovered a Rob Gronkowski fumble.

He walked off slowly with the help of team medical personnel, not putting much weight on his right leg.

Hill soon after left the blue medical tent headed to the locker room.

The Patriots have ruled him out with a knee injury.

Hill finished his day with five touches for 31 yards.